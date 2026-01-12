Mariners Take Five of Six Points in Reading

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - January 11, 2026 - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, earned their fifth point on the weekend with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Reading Royals. Brandon Saigeon scored the game-winner at 4:38 of sudden death.

Mariners defenseman and Bruins prospect Max Wanner netted the lone goal of the opening period, unleashing a shot from the point at 16:49 to break the seal and give Maine a 1-0 lead at the end of 20 minutes.

Reading got a pair of goals from Jeremy Michel at 5:26 and 8:07 of the second to jump into the lead, but the Mariners had the answer. Antonio Venuto scored his second goal in three games as a Mariner to tie the game at 10:07, as Max Andreev won a faceoff back to Jaxon Bellamy, who spotted Venuto at the right circle. Maine was granted a 4-on-3 power play late in the period and Jacob Perreault wired home the go-ahead goal at 18:16, beating a screened Keith Petruzzelli with an impressive wrist shot. Maine retained its one-goal lead heading to the third.

With the goaltender pulled, Connor McMenamin tossed a long shot through traffic that beat Cavallin at 17:34 of the third to tie things up. Saigeon beat Cavallin with a wrister down the left wing in overtime.

The Mariners (14-10-5-1) return to Cross Insurance Arena next weekend for games on Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th against the Worcester Railers. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff and is "Hockey Fights Cancer Night," featuring auctions for the Maine Children's Cancer program. Saturday is the second and final "Pirates Night," presented by Camden National Bank, as the Mariners once again honor their predecessors for a 6 PM puck drop, wearing Pirates jerseys.

Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.