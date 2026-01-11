Game Day Preview: Early Afternoon Game in Wichita

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Timofey Spitserov (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder) Allen Americans right wing Timofey Spitserov (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Wichita Thunder)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans won an overtime thriller on Saturday 5-4 in a shootout.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media Updates: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, January 30th vs Rapid City Rush 7:10 PM

Bonus Time Needed: The Americans won their fourth game in a row beating the Wichita Thunder 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night at Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans opened the scoring 1:49 into the game as Colby McAuley scored his 11th of the season. Danny Katic (14), Hank Crone (8), and Brayden Watts (14) were the other Allen goal scorers in regulation. Michael Gildon and Danny Katic both scored in the shootout with Katic's goal the game winner lifting the Americans to victory.

Back-to-Back: Americans goalie David Tendeck started for the second night in a row against the Wichita Thunder stopping 28 of 32 Thunder shots to get the win. Tendeck improved to 7-6-0 with a 0.924 save percentage.

McAuley High Five: Colby McAuley extended his point streak to a season-high five games scoring his `11th goal of the season on Saturday night. He also extended his goal streak to a season high four games. Over his five-game point streak,

McAuley has 10 points (6 goals and 4 assists).

Americans and Thunder Head-to-Head: The Americans are a perfect 5-0 against the Wichita Thunder this season after a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday night. Allen is 3-0 on home ice and 2-0 at Intrust Bank Arena with both Allen wins in Kansas coming in a shootout.

On the Power Play: The Americans rank 13th overall in the league with the man advantage at 19.2 % (24-for-125). The Americans scored a pair of power play goals on Saturday night going 2-for-5 with the man advantage. Danny Katic leads the Americans this season with five power play goals.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 18-12-3-0

Home: 10-4-1-0

Away: 8-8-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (31) Brayden Watts

Goals: (14) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (5) Danny Katic

Assists: (24) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists: (16) Sam Sedley

+/- (+11) Colton Hargrove

PIM's (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 13-13-3-3

Home: 7-4-2-3

Away: 6-9-1-0

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (34) Kyle Crnkovic

Goals: (16) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Goals: (6) Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (19) Noah Beck

Power Play Assists: (9) Noah Beck

+/-: (+6) Jack Bar

PIM's (46) Lucas Vanroboys

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.