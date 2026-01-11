Rush Game Notes: January 11, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have an opportunity to sweep the Indy Fuel on Sensory Friendly Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Blake Bennett stayed hot with a two-goal night, Connor Murphy turned away 44 shots for his third consecutive victory, and the Rapid City Rush defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Rapid City scored first for the second straight night, courtesy Rasmus Ekström. Indy tied the game late in the period, but the Rush broke out in the second. Blake Bennett scored twice in a span of three-and-a-half minutes, surging his team ahead to a 3-1 lead. The Rush clung to a one-goal advantage for nearly the entire third period. With Indy's net empty, Brett Davis hit the target for the second straight night, securing a 4-2 Rapid City win.

MURPH DID IT AGAIN

Connor Murphy has made 44 or more saves for the third consecutive game with a 44-for-46 performance last night. Murphy has been in net for all three games on the Rush's active winning streak. He owns a 3-0 record with 135 saves and only six goals against in that span, a .957 save percentage.

DON'T LET BENNY GET HOT

After a career-long 13-game goal drought, Blake Bennett has scored four goals over the last three games. He followed up a two-goal Saturday night performance in Boise with two goals at home the very next Saturday. Bennett is up to double digits with 10 goals on the season.

VINTAGE BRETT DAVIS

Brett Davis picked up a three-point game for the second time in his career, with an empty-net goal and two primary assists last night. After a slow start to the season, Davis rides a five-game point streak into today's game. He has 10 points over the last 11 games, which is much more like the Brett Davis we know.

A CHANCE TO SWEEP

Rapid City has a chance for their second sweep of the season and first at home. The Rush have not swept a three-game home week since last March against Iowa, also a Central division opponent.

