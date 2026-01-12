Fuel End the Weekend with a 2-1 Regulation Win

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







RAPID CITY - Indy closed out their 3 in 3 vs Rapid City. After losing the first two games of the series, the Fuel stood strong to take home a Sunday win.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel won the opening faceoff, but Rapid City struck first as Connor Joyce fired home the game's opening goal just 32 seconds into the first period.

Things got chippy at the 8:05 mark when Fuel captain Chris Cameron dropped the gloves with Rush forward Garrett Klotz. Both players were assessed five-minute majors for fighting.

Terry Broadhurst and Sahil Panwar had a strong chance with 5:55 remaining in the period, but after video review, the call on the ice of no goal stood.

Matt Petgrave evened the score at 16:14, finishing a play set up by Jesse Tucker and Cody Laskosky.

After 20 minutes of play, the Fuel dominated the shot counter, outshooting Rapid City 25-10.

2ND PERIOD

Joyce was whistled for holding at 3:11, but the Fuel were unable to capitalize on the power play.

Owen Robinson gave the Fuel the lead at 7:06, finishing a play set up by Lee Lapid. The goal marked the first time Indy held an advantage over the weekend.

Bobby Russell took a slashing minor at 13:07. Despite generating several quality chances, the Fuel were unable to extend their lead.

Tyler Kobryn was assessed a tripping penalty at 15:29, giving Rapid City their first power play of the night, but the Fuel penalty kill held strong.

Quinn Olson took the next penalty of the contest for cross-checking at 19:27, and tensions flared as the buzzer sounded to end the period.

3RD PERIOD

The Fuel began the period on the power play with Olson starting in the penalty box, but they were unable to convert with the man advantage.

Russell was assessed a cross-checking minor at 14:16.

With 1:55 remaining, the Rush pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. Rapid City then used their timeout with 1:37 left on the clock.

The Fuel won the game 2-1, outshooting the Rush 57-31.







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.