Komets Drop a Close One to Walleye
Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The return match between the Komets and Walleye took place at the Coliseum on Sunday, with first place in the Central Division at stake.
Despite dictating most of the play in the first period, the Komets fell down 2-0 as Brandon Hawkins scored on a power play at 11:43, followed by a Denis Smirnov even-strength goal at 15:49. Towards the end of the period, Nico Blachman was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding, leading to his dismissal from the game at 17:02.
In the second period, the Komets killed the remainder of the five-minute penalty. With the game still 2-0, Austin Magera found the back of the net, beating Toledo goaltender Matt Jurusik at 3:18 with an assist from Matt Berry and Lynden McCallum to cut the lead to one.
The Toledo defense tightened in the third period, holding the Komets off the board as Hawkins ended the match with an empty net goal at 19:57 to make the final score 3-1. Nathan Day took the loss, making 22 saves.
