ECHL Transactions - January 11

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 11, 2026:

Florida:

Delete Tarun Fizer, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ben Brar, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Quinton Burns, D Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve

Add Kyle Betts, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Brown, F Recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Brady Stonehouse, F Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Indy:

Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Reserve

Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Keanan Stewart, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Ray Brice, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Placed on Reserve

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Danny Battochio, G Added as EBUG

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Reading:

Add Dillan Fox, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kyle Haskins, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Carson Golder, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Nick Capone, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Tahoe:

Add Craig McCabe, F Activated from Reserve

Delete CJ Valerian, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Gustafson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Tanner Palocsik, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tommy Cormier, F Placed on Reserve

Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Luke Manning, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mathieu Boislard, D Activated from Acquired

Worcester:

Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on Reserve

Add Thomas Gale, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve







