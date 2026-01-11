ECHL Transactions - January 11
Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 11, 2026:
Florida:
Delete Tarun Fizer, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ben Brar, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Kurtis Henry, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Quinton Burns, D Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Add Kade Landry, D Activated from Reserve
Add Kyle Betts, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Add Nicholas Blachman, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Brown, F Recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Brady Stonehouse, F Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Indy:
Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cody Schiavon, D Activated from Reserve
Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Lucas Helland, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Keanan Stewart, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Ray Brice, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Aku Koskenvuo, G Placed on Reserve
Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Colson Gengenbach, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Alex DiPaolo, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tristan Thompson, D Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Jake Ratzlaff, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Danny Battochio, G Added as EBUG
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
Reading:
Add Dillan Fox, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kyle Haskins, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Carson Golder, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Nick Capone, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Tahoe:
Add Craig McCabe, F Activated from Reserve
Delete CJ Valerian, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Gustafson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Tanner Palocsik, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Landon Fuller, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tommy Cormier, F Placed on Reserve
Add Sean Gulka, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Luke Manning, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mathieu Boislard, D Activated from Acquired
Worcester:
Delete Riley Ginnell, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on Reserve
Add Thomas Gale, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve
