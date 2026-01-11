Knight Monsters Sign Goaltender Jacob Mucitelli

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signing of goaltender Jacob Mucitelli.

Mucitelli joins the Knight Monsters from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL, where he posted a 7-5-2 record in 14 starts this season.

Mucitelli split his time in college among three different schools, starting his career at Clarkson University, then transferring to the University of Maine, and concluding his career at Aurora University.

This will be Mucitelli's second stint in the ECHL this season, as he previously signed as an Emergency Backup Goalie (EBUG) with the Wheeling Nailers.

The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, January 11, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 3:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 2:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







