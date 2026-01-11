K-Wings Sign Forward Raymond Brice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday the team has signed forward Raymond Brice to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Brice, 30, is a 6-foot-2, 209-pound, Houghton, MI native who returns to the K-Wings for his third professional season, amassing 23 goals and 13 assists in 132 games for Kalamazoo from 2021-23. Brice was also an assistant coach at Michigan Tech (NCAA) for the 2024-25 season.

The forward split the 2023-24 season between DEAC (Hungary), Füchse Duisburg (Germany) and the Manchester Storm (EIHL), combining for 17 goals and 17 assists in 43 games between the three teams.

Brice won two NCAA (WCHA) Championships (2016-17 & 2017-18) in his four-year collegiate career (2016-20) with Michigan Tech and was elected team captain his senior year. Brice amassed 13 goals and 13 assists for the Huskies.

