Nailers Sweep Lions for Fifth Straight Win

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Trois-Rivières Lions may have captured the ECHL's greatest hardware in 2024-25, but this weekend at WesBanco Arena, the Wheeling Nailers weren't about to bow down to the defending champions. Wheeling swept Trois-Rivières in three games, while outscoring the Lions, 13-5. In Sunday's contest, Craig Armstrong opened the scoring just 12 seconds into play, then added an empty netter to cap off a 4-2 triumph on home ice. The Nailers have won five straight games, are 14-2-1 on home ice, and have regained the top spot in the ECHL at 25-7-1 overall.

The Nailers didn't waste any time getting onto the scoreboard, as they came out smelling blood in the water. Brent Johnson made a beautiful move to deke around a defender on the right side of the blueline, then sifted a pass across the slot to Craig Armstrong on the left side. Armstrong picked his spot, and roofed a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. The goal came just 12 seconds into the contest, which tied the third fastest goal to start a game in team history. With 3:15 left in the stanza, Wheeling went ahead by two. Johnson showed why he was selected as an ECHL All-Star, as he made an end-to-end rush, which finished with a cross-ice pass to Randy Hernández, who buried a one-timer from the left side. There was also a fight which took place in between the two markers, as Cole Tymkin and Sean Gulka dropped the mitts.

Both teams found the twine once in the middle frame, and both goals came during the final six minutes. The Nailers started by expanding their lead to three. Logan Pietila led Emil Pieniniemi to an odd-man rush, as he skated into the left side of the offensive zone. Pieniniemi took his time and lined up a slap shot, which he fired into the left side of the net. With 1:02 remaining, the Lions scored for the first time since Friday's second period, as Darick Louis-Jean crashed the crease and deposited the rebound of Logan Nijhoff's long shot, which was deflected by Joel Teasdale.

Wheeling's defense was nearly unbeatable during the third period, as Trois-Rivières mustered just one shot on goal in the first 15 minutes. Armstrong iced the victory for the Nailers with a shorthanded empty net tally with 3:26 remaining. Anthony Poulin gave the game a 4-2 final score, as he scored from the right circle for the Lions with 1.8 seconds to go.

Taylor Gauthier earned his fourth straight win in goal for Wheeling and improved to 5-0-0 on home ice this season, as he denied 26 of the 28 shots he faced. Vincent Duplessis made 24 saves on 27 shots in the defeat for Trois-Rivières.

Next weekend, the Nailers will head onto the road for the first time in nearly a month, as they will visit the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday, with both games starting at 7:05. Wheeling will then return for three straight home games on January 23rd, 24th and 25th. Friday the 23rd will be a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers at 7:10 against Reading. The Royals will also be the opponent at 7:10 on Saturday the 24th, which will be Nailers Fight Cancer Night. The opposition changes to Fort Wayne for Sunday the 25th at 4:10, which will be followed by a post game skate with odd-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th.







