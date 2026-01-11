Royals Sign Former Royal, Hummelstown, PA Native Dillan Fox to SPC

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Dillan Fox has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Fox, 34, suited up as a Royal for 10 regular season games during the 2017-18 season, registering three points (1g-2a) and six penalty minutes including his first ECHL goal on Jan. 14, 2018 at Manchester. The Hummelstown, PA native also skated in one game during the Royals 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs run and attended the Hershey Bears 2019 Training Camp.

Across 218 professional career games between the AHL with the Hartford Wolfpack (2GP, 2019-20), ECHL with the Maine Mariners (66 GP, 2018-20) and Reading, as well as the SPHL with the Mississippi RiverKings (110 GP, 2016-18), Fox has amassed 156 points (86g-70a) and 100 PIM.

Prior to beginning his professional career with Mississippi in 2015-16, the 5'11", 185-pound, right-shot forward played for NCAA D-III SUNY-Plattsburgh where he tallied 30 goals and 76 points over four seasons.







