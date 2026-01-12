Fast Start by the Nailers, Lions Fall in Wheeling

The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were unable to solve the Wheeling Nailers (affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) and will return home empty-handed on Sunday following a 4-2 loss.

Wheeling wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Just 12 seconds into the game, Craig Armstrong fired the first shot of the contest and beat goaltender Vincent Duplessis.

A few minutes later, Randy Hernandez accepted a pass from Brent Johnson and doubled the Nailers' lead with a shot past Duplessis.

In the second period, Emil Pieniniemi added a third goal for the West Virginia club, extending Wheeling's advantage.

The Lions finally responded late in the second period. Positioned perfectly in front of the net, Darick Louis-Jean finished a feed from Joël Teasdale to score his fourth goal of the season. Logan Nijhoff also picked up an assist, earning his first point of the campaign.

Late in the third period, Craig Armstrong netted his second goal of the game into an empty net.

With less than a second remaining in the contest, Anthony Poulin fired a quick shot to record his sixth goal of the season and cut the deficit. Charles Martin and Emmett Serensits were credited with assists, marking the first point of the season for the Ontario-born defenseman.

The Lions will return to action on Friday, January 16, in Adirondack, where they will face the Thunder (affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). Two home games are then scheduled at the Colisée Vidéotron on January 17 and 18, including a special tribute night honoring the 1955 Lions organization.







