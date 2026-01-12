Hawkins's Two Goals Blasts Walleye over Komets in Bounce-Back Win

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 3-1 tonight at the Memorial Coliseum. Brandon Hawkins netted two goals including the game-winner, Denis Smirnov recorded a goal and an assist, and Matt Jurusik stopped 31 of the 32 shots that he faced in Fort Wayne.

How it Happened:

Toledo got the first shot at a power play 10:51 into the first as Austin Magera was called for a trip. Brandon Hawkins capitalized on the chance for his 17th goal of the season on the power play, putting the Walleye on top 1-0 over the Komets 11:43 into regulation. Denis Smirnov and Riley McCourt were credited with the assists on the goal.

Denis Smirnov added Toledo's second goal with his 12th of the season at the 15:49 mark of the first to extend Toledo's lead. Mitch Lewandowski and Dylan Moulton got the assists on that goal.

Nico Blachman received a match penalty at the 17:02 mark of the first period, ending only his fourth game of the season early as a result of a boarding call. Toledo went on a power play for the following five minutes, which extended into the second period. The period started the period being outshot by Fort Wayne by 10+, but made up ground and ended the period with a 15-14 shot advantage. The Walleye went into the second period with 2:02 remaining on the major penalty advantage.

Toledo got plenty of shots on the 5-minute opportunity but was ultimately unable to score as Fort Wayne got back to full strength. Austin Magera scored his second goal of the weekend against Toledo to bring the Komets within one at the 3:18 mark of the second period.

The rest of the second period went by with a clean score sheet as the second period came to an end as Fort Wayne held the shot advantage over Toledo 25-22, while Toledo led on the scoreboard with a one-goal lead.

Matt Jurusik stayed steady throughout the third period, making some fantastic saves under pressure and getting some help from Denis Smirnov with just under 10 minutes to go in the third period.

The Komets pulled Nathaniel Day for the extra attacker with 1:15 to go, attempting to tie the game late. Brandon Hawkins scored on the empty net for his second of the night and 18th of the season with 2.2 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Walleye. The Walleye were outshot by Fort Wayne 32-25 (7-3 in the third period) but did not take a penalty. The power play unit finished 1-for-2 on the night, scoring on their first chance.

Three Stars:

1 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (2 G)

2 - G Matt Jurusik, TOL (31 SV, .969 SV%)

3 - F Austin Magera, FW (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will rest up over the following week and return to action on Friday, January 16th against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, looking to improve on their 4-2-0-0 record against the Heartlanders. Puck drop for the game is set for 8:00 PM.







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.