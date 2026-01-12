Americans Win Wild Game in Wichita
Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, wrapped up a four-game series on Sunday afternoon in Wichita and it was the Americans winning a wild game 7-6 at Intrust Bank Arena.
The Americans found themselves in an early hole in the opening frame as Wichita took a 3-0 lead with a pair of goals 12 seconds apart, but the no quit Americans had a response. First, Danny Katic tipped home a Colton Hargrove shot for his 15th goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-1. Then Brayden Watts with a perfect no-look pass to Spencer Asuchak in front of the net. Asuchak put it home for his eighth goal of the year to cut the lead to one goal 3-2. Wichita held a one-shot advantage 11-10 after the first period.
The Americans matched their season high of four goals in the second period as Brayden Watts (15), Kevin Gursoy (1), Colby McAuley (12), and Colton Hargrove (8). This marked the second time this week the Wichita Thunder blew a 3-0 lead to the Americans. Allen led the contest 6-4 after two periods of play.
The Thunder made it interesting in the third period with a pair of quick goals to tie the game at 6-6 but the Americans would respond again. Shortly after an Allen power play expired, Brad Morrison found the back of the net on a pass from Brayden Watts his fourth goal of the year to give the Americans a 7-6 lead. Wichita put up a threat late in the period with the goalie pulled, but the Americans held on for the 7-6 win to sweep the four-game series.
The Americans continue the road trip next weekend with a pair of games in Tulsa next Friday and Saturday. The Americans next home game is on January 30th against the Rapid City Rush.
They Said it
Steve Martinson: " Crazy game in front of our net with the puck bouncing right to their sticks. We are scoring a lot of goals right now which gives us confidence that we can overcome a bad start ."
Colton Hargrove: " Our offense has really started to come together as of late and we're getting everyone on board to commit to winning. If we can tighten up our defensive game some more, we'll be a tough team to beat down the stretch and into the playoffs."
Brad Morrison: "We fought hard to get back in the game. It was nice to get that goal in the third period. It made it even more special, being the go-ahead goal. What a great pass from Brayden Watts on to my stick, and I was happy to see it go in the net."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - B. Watts
2. ALN - D. Katic
3. WIC - K. Jeffers
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans celebrate a Colton Hargrove goal
(Wichita Thunder)
