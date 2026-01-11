Mavericks Defeat Tulsa, Extend Win Streak to Nine

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 5-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the win, Kansas City extends its winning streak to nine games, remains No. 1 in the ECHL standings, and goaltender Jack LaFontaine records his fifth consecutive win.

Kansas City opened the scoring on the power play at 6:59 of the first period when Justin Janicke scored his seventh of the season, assisted by Luke Loheit and Zach Uens. Tulsa tied the game at 16:17, but the Mavericks responded with three goals in the second period. Jackson Jutting restored the lead at 0:57, assisted by Jack Randl and Jake McLaughlin, followed by two goals from Jimmy Glynn at 4:15 and 15:54.

Kansas City added its fifth goal at 13:44 of the third period when Casey Carreau scored his 11th of the season, assisted by Jackson Berezowski and Marcus Crawford.

LaFontaine stopped 32 of 33 shots to earn the win. Kansas City finished the night 1-for-2 on the power play. The game's three stars were Jimmy Glynn, Jack LaFontaine, and Justin Janicke.







