Blades Face Railers in Sunday Matinee Rubbermatch

Published on January 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades battle the Worcester Railers

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades battle the Worcester Railers(Florida Everblades)

WORCESTER, Ma. - The Florida Everblades aims to bounce back in today's game against the Worcester Railers at 3:05 p.m. after falling in overtime last night.

The Railers erased a two-goal deficit and defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 in overtime. Florida took a 2-0 lead on goals by Craig Needham, who scored on the power play, and Reid Duke. Worcester rallied with third-period tallies from Jesse Pulkkinen and Ryan Miotto 2:24 apart to force overtime. Max Dorrington then scored on a power play with less than three minutes left in overtime to seal the comeback win.

The Blades' Anthony Romano leads the scoring for the club with 25 points, followed by Oliver Chau (20) and Needham (19). Needham has scored in the last six consecutive games. Meanwhile, Gianfranco Cassaro tops all defensemen with 15 points, followed closely by Sean Allen with 13, and then by Zach Berzolla and Jordan Sambrook, each with 12.

For Worcester, Drew Callin and Anthony Repaci pace the offense with 20 points each, while Michael Suda anchors the defense with 16 points.

This will be Florida's last road game against a non-divisional opponent this season. The Everblades currently hold a record of 7-2-1-1 outside their division this year.

After today's game, the Everbaldes will be back at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, January 14, to play the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m. as the start of a three-game home series.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.