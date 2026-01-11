Papp Plays Hero in Overtime as Admirals Extend Win Streak to Four

Glens Falls, NY - Riding a three-game win streak for the first time this season, the Norfolk Admirals squared off against the Adirondack Thunder for the second time this weekend. In another overtime thriller, Kristof Papp played the hero once again, scoring the game-winning goal to lift the Admirals to a 4-3 victory Saturday night and extend their win streak to four games.

Between the pipes, Isaac Poulter delivered another strong performance in his 15th appearance of the season, turning aside 29 of 32 shots to help secure the win.

The Thunder opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game as Alex Campbell found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Adirondack carried that lead for much of the opening period, but Poulter's steady play kept the deficit at one. With under five minutes remaining, Brady Fleurent evened the score with his 10th goal of the season. Kristof Papp started the play by moving the puck to Ben Zloty, whose footwork created space to find Fleurent out front for the tap-in.

After one period of play, the game was tied 1-1, with Adirondack holding a 12-9 edge in shots.

Much like the opening frame, the Thunder struck early in the second period, as Grant Loven scored three minutes in to give Adirondack a 2-1 advantage. Late in the period, Papp responded once again, tying the game and extending his goal streak to seven straight games with his 11th of the season. Brady Fleurent set up Chase Yoder for a one-timer in front, and the rebound kicked out to Papp, who buried the equalizer on the power play.

The teams headed into the second intermission tied at two.

The third period was tightly contested as the tension inside the building continued to rise. Just past the halfway mark, Grant Hebert gave Norfolk its first lead of the night, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Jack O'Leary drove the play down the ice and fired the initial shot before Hebert jumped on the rebound and snapped it home to make it 3-2.

As time wound down, the Admirals worked to protect the lead, but with just over 90 seconds remaining, Adirondack capitalized on a 6-on-4 power play. Tag Bertuzzi tied the game at three, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Papp delivered the final blow. Skating in stride alongside Brehdan Engum, Papp fired a shot over the shoulder of Thunder goaltender Tyler Brennan for his second goal of the night and 12th of the season. The goal sparked a celebration as Admirals players poured off the bench, sealing Norfolk's fourth consecutive victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Papp (2 goals, 1 assist, +1)

2. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 1 assist)

3. ADK - A. Campbell (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

Next Up

Norfolk now returns home for a critical seven-game homestand to close out the month of January, beginning next weekend as the top-seeded Wheeling Nailers roll into town. The Admirals and Nailers will meet twice, with the weekend series opening Friday night at 7:05 p.m. inside Norfolk Scope.

Friday's matchup will also serve as Education & STEM Night on January 16, as the Admirals celebrate local teachers and educators while highlighting the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics throughout the evening.







