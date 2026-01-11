Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary; Battochio Added as Emergency Backup

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. In a corresponding move, the team has signed Rush legend Danny Battochio as an emergency backup goaltender.

Murphy, 27, was recalled on December 3rd and made four appearances with the Wranglers, playing to a 1-0-1 record and 2.22 goals against average. Murphy returned to Rapid City on December 15th.

The third-year goaltender is on his way to Abbotsford, B.C. following an injury to last night's Wranglers starter. Murphy has earned the decision in eight consecutive Rush games, the longest stretch of his professional career. Murphy has won three straight games for Rapid City with a .957 save percentage during that span.

Battochio, 40, is currently the Rush's goaltending consultant and co-owner of the Badlands Sabres junior hockey team. He has been the team's EBUG in the past, most recently in March of 2024. Battochio's number 30 was retired in 2018, and as a result, he will wear 35 today.

