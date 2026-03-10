Rush Sign Braden Birnie out of Alaska Fairbanks

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the Rush have signed Braden Birnie out of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Birnie, 24, recently completed his four-year collegiate career with the Nanooks. His last game was on Saturday, when he assisted on an overtime goal to win the inaugural United Collegiate Hockey Cup, an end-of-season tournament for all independent Division I hockey teams. The day before, in the semifinal, Birnie scored a game-tying goal with one second remaining to force overtime.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound forward totaled 114 collegiate games at Alaska and wore a letter for multiple seasons. Birnie played three years of junior hockey in his hometown of Weyburn, Sask. with the Weyburn Red Wings. He also saw some time with the Steinbach Pistons in Manitoba.

