Kansas City's Berezowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Jackson Berezowski of the Kansas City Mavericks

(Kansas City Mavericks) Jackson Berezowski of the Kansas City Mavericks(Kansas City Mavericks)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jackson Berezowski of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 2-8. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Berezowski scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.

The 24-year-old scored a goal in a 6-1 win over Tulsa on Wednesday, posted four points (2g-2a) in a 5-2 victory against Tahoe on Friday and tallied a goal in a 5-3 win over the Knight Monsters on Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, Berezowski has 22 points (12g-10a) in 51 games with the Mavericks this season while also skating in two games with the Firebirds,

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Berezowski has recorded 123 points (49g-74a) in 177 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Newfoundland.

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski recorded 232 points (130g-102a) in 273 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Jackson Berezowski, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.