Nailers Get Revenge on Railers, 3-2

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers' Logan Pietila

(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers faced a tall task on Friday night, as they took the ice two players short, while looking to avenge a 7-2 defeat against the Worcester Railers from Wednesday. The Nailers worked hard and were rewarded for their efforts, as they skated away victorious, 3-2. Logan Pietila scored Wheeling's first two goals of the night, while Taylor Gauthier made 30 saves in his return from representing Team Canada at the Spengler Cup.

The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the opening period, despite a 12-7 shots advantage for Wheeling. However, the Nailers needed just 25 seconds to snap the deadlock in the middle frame. Brent Johnson started the play by rimming the puck around to Logan Pietila in the left circle. Pietila proceeded to spin and launch a wrist shot up and into the net. Worcester briefly evened the contest on the power play. Michael Suda let a shot go from the center point, which was tipped off of the left post and in by Cole Donhauser. Wheeling rebounded immediately to regain the lead 1:29 later, and ironically, the marker came off of a rebound. Matty De St. Phalle threw a shot on goal which was blocked away by goaltender Tristan Lennox. The puck landed in front of the crease, where it was flipped home on the backhand by Pietila for his second of the period. Things began to get physical toward the end of the second, as a fight took place between Matthew Quercia and Max Dorrington. Dorrington was ejected from the game for leaving the bench to participate in the fight.

The Nailers got a key goal during the opening minutes of the third period, as they converted on the man advantage. Randy Hernández wired a wrist shot from the left circle that smacked off of the back bar of the cage. The significance of that tally grew with 5:23 left, when Lincoln Hatten of the Railers tipped in an Anthony Callin shot from the top of the left circle to make the score 3-2. Taylor Gauthier and his Wheeling teammates shut the door from there, and 3-2 was the final.

The Nailers will welcome a different opponent to town on Saturday night, as they will host the Bloomington Bison at 7:10, and the promotion is Women in Sports Night. There will also be three home games next weekend, as Wheeling faces Trois-Rivières on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The highlight promotion of that weekend is Marvel Night on Saturday, which will be themed after the Fantastic Four. The Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, there will be a poster giveaway, and fans will be able to put their Fantastic Four skills to the test at various stations in the arena. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

