Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Adirondack Thunder on Friday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Thunder scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0 to claim their fourth win in a row.
In the final minute of the opening period, Mariners defenseman Nick Anderson netted his first professional goal on the power play to give Maine the lead. Anderson found space in the slot and Sebastian Vidmar set him up at 19:16 for the Mariners advantage through one.
The second period belonged to the Thunder, as they netted three goals to flip the game. Brannon McManus, who scored the OT winner on Wednesday, tied things with a 4-on-4 goal at 6:07, wristing a shot from the right circle past Luke Cavallin. Less than two minutes later, Tanner Edwards, skating in his Thunder debut, scored his first pro goal, crashing the net and putting a rebound home off Cavallin's pad. A power play goal from Tyson Fawcett at 16:15 put the Thunder up 3-1 at the end of 40 minutes.
Fawcett scored a second power play goal at 16:20 of the third to bring the game to a 4-1 final.
The Mariners (11-9-4-1) continue the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" on Saturday night with a 6 PM puck drop against the Thunder at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's "Under the Sea" Night, as the first 500 fans will receive a foam trident, courtesy of Geiger. The Whalemobile will also be on display in the CN Brown Landing. The Mariners are also home Sunday at 3 PM against the Trois-Rivieres Lions for "Girls Night Out" and a postgame skate with the team.
Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
