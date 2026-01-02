Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Dominic Basse.

Basse was selected in the 6th round by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. Basse appeared in 41 games for Colorado College from 2020-2022. He played at St. Cloud State from 2022-2024, where he won 23 games in two seasons. At St. Lawrence University during the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 10 games. He was a teammate with Grizzlies forward Reilly Connors at St. Lawrence.

Basse has good size at 6'6" and 197 pounds. This season Basse appeared in one game with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, saving 32 of 33 in a win on December 31, 2025 at Macon.

Basse will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies, who are at Wichita on Friday and Saturday nights. The next Grizzlies home game is on Friday, January 16, 2026 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available utahgrizzlies.com or by phone (801) 988-8000.







