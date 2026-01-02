Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse
Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Dominic Basse.
Basse was selected in the 6th round by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. Basse appeared in 41 games for Colorado College from 2020-2022. He played at St. Cloud State from 2022-2024, where he won 23 games in two seasons. At St. Lawrence University during the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 10 games. He was a teammate with Grizzlies forward Reilly Connors at St. Lawrence.
Basse has good size at 6'6" and 197 pounds. This season Basse appeared in one game with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, saving 32 of 33 in a win on December 31, 2025 at Macon.
Basse will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies, who are at Wichita on Friday and Saturday nights. The next Grizzlies home game is on Friday, January 16, 2026 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available utahgrizzlies.com or by phone (801) 988-8000.
ECHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - January 2 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Dominic Basse - Utah Grizzlies
- Marcus Crawford Is the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC - Reading Royals
- Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Fawcett Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Isak Walther Named December's Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Walther Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Receive Reinforcements to Start 2026 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Crawford Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: January 2, 2026 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open 2026 in Nevada - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Solar Bears to Ring in New Year - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.