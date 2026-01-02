Thunder Extend Win Streak in 4-1 Victory over Mariners

PORTLAND - Tyson Fawcett scored two power-play goals as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 4-1, on Friday afternoon in front of 4,229 at Cross Insurance Arena. The Thunder extended its win streak to four games with the victory.

Maine took the lead late in the first period as Nick Anderson took a pass from Sebastian Vidmar and stepped up firing a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Anderson's first of the year with 44 seconds left in the first period for the 1-0 lead. Assists were given to Vidmar and Tristan Thompson and Adirondack trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Adirondack stormed back in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Brannon McManus took a pass from Jeremy Hanzel and cut across the top of the circles in the offensive zone sending a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Luke Cavallin to even the score 1-1. The goal was McManus' ninth of the year with assists from Hanzel and Ryan Orgel at the 6:06 mark.

Tanner Edwards scored his first professional goal in his first game with the Thunder at 7:47 of the second on a rebound chance in front of the net. The goal gave Adirondack a 2-1 lead and assists were awarded to Tyson Fawcett and Conner Hutchison.

The Thunder took a two-goal lead on the power play late in the period as Tyson Fawvcett took the puck from the corner to the front of the net and beat goaltender Luke Cavallin off the post and into the net for a 3-1 lead. The goal was Fawcett's second of the year, unassisted at 16:15 of the middle frame.

Tyson Fawcett struck again on the power play in the first period on a wrister from the left circle for his second of the game and third of the season. Alex Campbell and Ryan Orgel were given the assists at 16:20 of the third period for a 4-1 lead. That held up as the final score.

Jeremy Brodeur won his fourth game in a row, stopping27 of 28 shots.

