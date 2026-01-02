Carson Golder Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Amedeo Mastrangeli to SPC

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Carson Golder has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Golder, 23, returns to Reading after a three-game stint with Lehigh Valley following his first recall to the Phantoms on December 26th, where he made his Phantoms debut on December 28 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and totaled two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal. With the Royals this season, the Smithers, British Columbia native has registered a team-high 12 goals and 24 points (12g-12a) through 28 games. Golder signed an AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 23, 2025 entering his third professional season.

The 6'0", 196-pound, left-shot forward played his first two seasons in the Winnipeg Jets organization, where he logged nine points (2g-7a) in 25 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and 60 points (23g-37a) in 73 games with the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL). Across 129 professional career games, Golder has logged 95 points (47g-46a) with 84 points (45g-39a) in 101 ECHL career games and 9 points (2g-7a) in 28 AHL career games.

Prior to making his professional debut in the AHL with Manitoba on April, 15, 2023, where he recorded an assist for his first pro point, Golder played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets, amassing 69 points (34g-35a) across 164 games played. In 2022, he aided the Oil Kings to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as Western Hockey League champions with eight points (3g-5a) in 16 WHL playoff games.

Mastrangeli, 26, has opened his second professional season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, registering six points (1g-5a) and 28 penalty minutes in 24 games. His 28 PIM's rank second among Pensacola blue-liners, fourth on the team this season.

A 5'11", 205-pound, right-shot defenseman, Mastrangeli has amassed 10 points (2g-8a) and 36 PIM across 31 professional career games, all in the SPHL.

Prior to his pro career, Mastrangeli logged 76 points (8g-68a) and 50 PIM in 97 NCAA D-III career games at Elmira College where he wore a letter in three of his four seasons and served as the team's Captain in his final two seasons (2022-23, 2023-24).

The Royals continue a three-game series against Norfolk on Friday, January 2nd and Saturday, January 3rd, at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena to open a three-game home series against the Maine Mariners. The home series continues on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.







