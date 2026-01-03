Ghost Pirates Score Late to Edge Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, scored in the final minute to earn a 2-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night.

The Lions opened the scoring on the power play just 2:27 into the contest when Darrick Louis-Jean snapped a shot from the right circle off a feed from Mark Estapa to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead.

Savannah responded moments later with a power-play goal of its own as Bryce Brodzinski one-timed a pass from Cristophe Tellier to even the score at 1-1.

The second period was scoreless, though Trois-Rivières controlled much of the play, outshooting Savannah 13-2 in the frame.

The Ghost Pirates broke the deadlock with just 41 seconds remaining in regulation when Ryan Sullivan tipped home a point shot from Dennis Cesana, giving Savannah the late game-winning goal.

Vinnie Purpura was outstanding in net for the Ghost Pirates, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Ben Gaudreau turned aside 13 of 15 in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.

