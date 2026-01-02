Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise

January 2, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of goaltender Colby Muise to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Muise, 27, has appeared in one ECHL game this season for the Solar Bears and 17 games this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, posting an 8-8-1 record, with a 2.44 goals against average, and a 90.6 save percentage.

In his lone appearance with Orlando, Muise recorded a shutout against the South Carolina Stingrays on December 21, becoming the second goaltender this season to record a shutout in their Solar Bear debut (C. Ungar - Dec. 7 at SAV - 37 saves).

The 6-foot, 179-pound netminder is in his third pro season following stops in Chambery (France2), Peoria and Fayetteville in the SPHL, and Adirondack in the ECHL. In nine games with the Thunder last season, Muise posted a 1-6-0 record with a 3.71 goals against average and a 86.7 save percentage. Muise was stellar at the SPHL level last season, leading the league is goals against average (1.68) and save percentage (.933), earning the SPHL Goaltender of the Year award and first-team all-star honors.

The Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native played four seasons of Division III College Hockey at Marian University, 31-29-5 record in 68 games.

