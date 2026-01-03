Admirals Score Overtime Victory Over Reading In Thrilling Matchup

Published on January 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Back on home ice for the first time since December 12, the Norfolk Admirals opened the new calendar year with a dramatic divisional showdown against the Reading Royals. The night delivered everything inside Scope; momentum swings, late drama, and an overtime finish, as Jack O'Leary sealed a 4-3 victory with the game-winning goal in extra time.

Between the pipes, Isaac Poulter was rock solid in his 13th appearance of the season, turning aside 33 of 36 shots and giving Norfolk the steady presence it needed during long stretches of pressure.

The opening period belonged to the Admirals. Norfolk set the tone early with an aggressive forecheck and strong puck possession, keeping play in the offensive zone. Poulter handled everything sent his way, and the breakthrough finally came late in the frame. On the power play with just over a minute remaining, Brady Fleurent found space in front and redirected a point shot from Josh McDougall for his ninth goal of the season, sending the Scope crowd to its feet and giving Norfolk a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes.

Reading pushed back in the second period, evening the game midway through the frame on a goal from Jeremy Michel. The pace picked up, emotions ran high, and both teams traded chances, but neither could find the go-ahead goal as the contest remained tied heading into the third.

The final period was a back-and-forth battle. Norfolk grabbed the lead when Kristóf Papp powered his way to the net and went top shelf for his seventh of the season. The Royals answered nine minutes later, tying it again on a goal from Artem Guryev.

With time winding down, the Admirals struck once more. Off a quick setup from Fleurent, Brandon Osmundson ripped a one-timer past the goaltender to put Norfolk ahead 3-2 with under three minutes to play. It looked like the game-winner, until Reading answered in the final 16 seconds, as Jacob Frasca jammed home a loose puck in front to force overtime.

Overtime belonged to Poulter early, as he came up with multiple clutch saves to keep the Admirals alive. Then, four minutes in, O'Leary delivered the moment everyone inside Scope was waiting for, snapping home the overtime winner to send the crowd home happy and cap off a gritty 4-3 win.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - J. O'Leary (OT game-winning goal)

2. NOR - I. Poulter (33 Saves off of 36 shots)

3. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 2 assists, +1)

Next Up

The Admirals and Royals will square off once again tomorrow night at Norfolk Scope as Mascot Mania takes over the ice. Norfolk will don their specialty Salty Mascot jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free Salty the Dog bobblehead as part of the night's special giveaway.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with doors opening at 6:05 p.m.







