Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night.
Andrei Bakanov continued a great start to his Oilers career, scoring the opening goal for the second time in as many games with a flying rebound deposit off a Tyler Poulsen effort 7:13 into the action. Bakanov's tally sent the Oilers into the first break up 1-0.
Tomas Suchanek was stellar in the second period, standing tall through five, middle-frame penalty kills before ultimately succumbing to a snapper from Marcus Crawford during Kansas City's sixth power play that leveled the game 1-1 in the final 30 seconds of the period.
David Cotton scored on a deflection 3:57 into the final frame, giving Kansas City its first lead of the night with his 10th of the season. Zach Uens extended the Mavericks lead to 3-1 at the 8:11 mark, beating Suchanek against the grain on Kansas City's 34th shot of the night. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored in the final minute of a game for the second time this season, beating Logan Terness from the blue line with 55 seconds remaining to cut Mavericks' lead to 3-2. Poulsen added his second primary assist of the night on the goal, but the Oilers were unable to force overtime and Kansas City extended its win streak to eight games with the 3-2 victory.
The Oilers close out a four-game series with the Mavericks Saturday, Jan. 10 at 6:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss
- Shorthanded Oilers Fall 5-2 in Kansas City
- Easton Armstrong Selected to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Oilers Unlucky as LaFontaine Steals 1-0 Shutout Victory for Mavericks
- Oilers Defeat Heartlanders as Route 66 Blue Whales in Front of 13273