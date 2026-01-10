Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday night.

Andrei Bakanov continued a great start to his Oilers career, scoring the opening goal for the second time in as many games with a flying rebound deposit off a Tyler Poulsen effort 7:13 into the action. Bakanov's tally sent the Oilers into the first break up 1-0.

Tomas Suchanek was stellar in the second period, standing tall through five, middle-frame penalty kills before ultimately succumbing to a snapper from Marcus Crawford during Kansas City's sixth power play that leveled the game 1-1 in the final 30 seconds of the period.

David Cotton scored on a deflection 3:57 into the final frame, giving Kansas City its first lead of the night with his 10th of the season. Zach Uens extended the Mavericks lead to 3-1 at the 8:11 mark, beating Suchanek against the grain on Kansas City's 34th shot of the night. Jeremie Biakabutuka scored in the final minute of a game for the second time this season, beating Logan Terness from the blue line with 55 seconds remaining to cut Mavericks' lead to 3-2. Poulsen added his second primary assist of the night on the goal, but the Oilers were unable to force overtime and Kansas City extended its win streak to eight games with the 3-2 victory.

The Oilers close out a four-game series with the Mavericks Saturday, Jan. 10 at 6:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena

