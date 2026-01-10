Americans Blank Thunder on Margaritaville Night

Allen Americans' Harrison Blaisdell, Sam Sedley, Brayden Watts, and Troy Murray on game night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, continued their four-game series on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and it was the Americans behind a 42-save shutout by David Tendeck claiming a 4-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder in front of a packed house of 5.588 fans. In both of his shutouts this season Tendeck made 42 saves.

Unlike Wednesday night, the Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Sam Sedley (Brayden Watts and Spencer Asuchak) found the back of the net with a wrist shot to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later they cashed in on the power play as Colton Hargrove increased the lead with his seventh goal of the year (Sam Sedley and Danny Katic). Allen outshot Wichita 11-9 after the first period.

The middle frame saw the Americans increase their lead to 3-0 as Ty Prefontaine scored for the second game in a row. His third goal of the season (Michael Goldon and Brad Morrison) at the 9:17 mark. The rookie defenseman with his fifth point in five career games. The Thunder held a one-shot advantage 23-22 after two periods.

Colby McAuley put a bow on the game in the third period with his 10th goal of the season. Despite being outshot 42-31, the Americans won their fourth in a row against the Thunder.

The Americans and Thunder travel to Wichita for the third game of a four-game series on Saturday night in Kansas with a 6:05 PM start time.

Tonight's victory at CUTX Event Center was the fifth straight home win. A season high.

David Tendeck with a 42-save shutout. The third Americans shutout of the season and the second of the year for Tendeck.

They Said it"

Steve Martinson: "David Tendeck played another really strong game. We had a solid penalty kill. Throw in a power play goal, and it all adds up to a win."

Andre Anania " Nobody touches my goalie (On the ice with Isabella Keating during the second intermission on-ice interview.

David Tendeck: "The guys played great in front of me tonight. We are really coming together as a team."

Ty Prefontaine: "We were taking it to them tonight. It was important to get off to a good start and we did just that. It's nice to be able to contribute to a really solid offensive lineup."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Tendeck

2. ALN - T. Prefontaine

3. ALN - S. Sedley

