Americans Blank Thunder on Margaritaville Night
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans' Harrison Blaisdell, Sam Sedley, Brayden Watts, and Troy Murray on game night
(Allen Americans)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, continued their four-game series on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and it was the Americans behind a 42-save shutout by David Tendeck claiming a 4-0 victory over the Wichita Thunder in front of a packed house of 5.588 fans. In both of his shutouts this season Tendeck made 42 saves.
Unlike Wednesday night, the Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame as Sam Sedley (Brayden Watts and Spencer Asuchak) found the back of the net with a wrist shot to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later they cashed in on the power play as Colton Hargrove increased the lead with his seventh goal of the year (Sam Sedley and Danny Katic). Allen outshot Wichita 11-9 after the first period.
The middle frame saw the Americans increase their lead to 3-0 as Ty Prefontaine scored for the second game in a row. His third goal of the season (Michael Goldon and Brad Morrison) at the 9:17 mark. The rookie defenseman with his fifth point in five career games. The Thunder held a one-shot advantage 23-22 after two periods.
Colby McAuley put a bow on the game in the third period with his 10th goal of the season. Despite being outshot 42-31, the Americans won their fourth in a row against the Thunder.
The Americans and Thunder travel to Wichita for the third game of a four-game series on Saturday night in Kansas with a 6:05 PM start time.
Tonight's victory at CUTX Event Center was the fifth straight home win. A season high.
David Tendeck with a 42-save shutout. The third Americans shutout of the season and the second of the year for Tendeck.
Don't Forget: You can bid on tonight's Margaritaville Jerseys on Dash Auctions, located on the Americans Team Website.
They Said it"
Steve Martinson: "David Tendeck played another really strong game. We had a solid penalty kill. Throw in a power play goal, and it all adds up to a win."
Andre Anania " Nobody touches my goalie (On the ice with Isabella Keating during the second intermission on-ice interview.
David Tendeck: "The guys played great in front of me tonight. We are really coming together as a team."
Ty Prefontaine: "We were taking it to them tonight. It was important to get off to a good start and we did just that. It's nice to be able to contribute to a really solid offensive lineup."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - D. Tendeck
2. ALN - T. Prefontaine
3. ALN - S. Sedley
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Harrison Blaisdell, Sam Sedley, Brayden Watts, and Troy Murray on game night
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- Gargoyles Gone Fishing in 5-3 Win at Idaho - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Steelheads Stumble in 5-3 Defeat to Gargoyles - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Blank Thunder on Margaritaville Night - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Stack 8-Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Rush in Rapid City on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Stonewalls Indy, Rush Win Second Straight - Rapid City Rush
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.