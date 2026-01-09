Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed Ryan Kuzmich and Doug Scott ahead of their three-game series against the Indy Fuel. Both players join the Rush from the SPHL.

Kuzmich, 25, is a rookie with the Knoxville Ice Bears. He leads his team with nine goals in 27 games.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward from Norton, Mass. played Division III hockey at the University of New England and led the team in scoring last season.

Scott, 25, is a rookie with the Birmingham Bulls. He has recorded four goals and 12 points in 27 games, which leads all Birmingham defensemen.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right-shot defenseman from North Vancouver, B.C. played NCAA Division I hockey at RIT.

