McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Goaltender Dryden McKay has signed a professional tryout with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, the team announced on Friday.

McKay, 28, has appeared in 13 games for the Bison this season and earned a 7-5-1 record after being acquired via trade from the Utah Grizzlies on November 4.

The Downers Grove, Illinois native has played in three AHL games and posted a 1-1-1 record with the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign.

In 116 career ECHL games, the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner has posted a 50-49-11 record with a 2.98 goals against average and .906 save percentage with four shutouts.

McKay amassed 113 wins and 34 shutouts in 140 games at Minnesota State University-Mankato, which are both NCAA Division-I records.

The IceHogs face off against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

