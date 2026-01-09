McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Goaltender Dryden McKay has signed a professional tryout with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, the team announced on Friday.
McKay, 28, has appeared in 13 games for the Bison this season and earned a 7-5-1 record after being acquired via trade from the Utah Grizzlies on November 4.
The Downers Grove, Illinois native has played in three AHL games and posted a 1-1-1 record with the Toronto Marlies and Ontario Reign.
In 116 career ECHL games, the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner has posted a 50-49-11 record with a 2.98 goals against average and .906 save percentage with four shutouts.
McKay amassed 113 wins and 34 shutouts in 140 games at Minnesota State University-Mankato, which are both NCAA Division-I records.
The IceHogs face off against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening.
Join the Bison for Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 10 when the first 1,500 fans will receive a team-branded giveaway lightsaber!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
