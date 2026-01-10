Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder gather following a goal

GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night, 6-1, in front of 4,382 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. With the loss, Adirondack's win streak ended at six games.

Norfolk scored the only goal of the opening period with 2:36 remaining as Grant Hebert tapped in a loose puck on the side of the crease after a good bounce. The goal was Hebert's fifth of the year with assists from Brady Fleurent and Kevin Conley and Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Admirals took a 2-0 lead in the second period as Chase Yoder fired in a one timer from the right circle past the diving Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Yoder's fourth of the year with helpers from Ben Zloty and Kristoff Papp at the 4:14 mark.

Kristoff Papp added to the lead on a rebound chance at 6:37 of the second. The goal was Papp's 10th of the year from Josh McDougall and Grant Hebert to give the Admirals a three-goal advantage.

Adirondack responded on the power play to pull within two. After a Jeremy Hanzel shot was stopped by Isaac Poulter, the rebound kicked to Justin Taylor and he buried his 10th of the year and the Thunder trailed 3-1. Assists on Taylor's power-play goal at 12:14 were credited to Hanzel and Matt Salhany.

Norfolk added three more goals in the third period in the 6-1 win.

