Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night, 6-1, in front of 4,382 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. With the loss, Adirondack's win streak ended at six games.
Norfolk scored the only goal of the opening period with 2:36 remaining as Grant Hebert tapped in a loose puck on the side of the crease after a good bounce. The goal was Hebert's fifth of the year with assists from Brady Fleurent and Kevin Conley and Adirondack trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
The Admirals took a 2-0 lead in the second period as Chase Yoder fired in a one timer from the right circle past the diving Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Yoder's fourth of the year with helpers from Ben Zloty and Kristoff Papp at the 4:14 mark.
Kristoff Papp added to the lead on a rebound chance at 6:37 of the second. The goal was Papp's 10th of the year from Josh McDougall and Grant Hebert to give the Admirals a three-goal advantage.
Adirondack responded on the power play to pull within two. After a Jeremy Hanzel shot was stopped by Isaac Poulter, the rebound kicked to Justin Taylor and he buried his 10th of the year and the Thunder trailed 3-1. Assists on Taylor's power-play goal at 12:14 were credited to Hanzel and Matt Salhany.
Norfolk added three more goals in the third period in the 6-1 win.
The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena tomorrow against Norfolk to finish Affiliation Weekend. Come meet Utica Comets' mascot, Naudie, and enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra! The Thunder will wear special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys that fans can bid on using the DASH Auction mobile app!
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
