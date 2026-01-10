Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on Friday night to kick off Military Appreciation Weekend.
In the first period, Tahoe built an early lead. Jake Durflinger scored his third goal of the year, and Blake Wells tallied his first career ECHL goal to give Tahoe a 2-0 lead after the opening 20.
In the second, Utah mounted a comeback. With goals from Danny Dzhaniyev and John Gelatt, the Grizzlies tied the game at 2. However, in the final five minutes of the period, Tahoe would tally two goals of their own as Jordan Gustafson and Casey Bailey found the back of the net to put Tahoe up 4-2 headed into the final frame.
In the final 20, Reed Lebster got Utah on the board quickly, scoring in the opening minute of the period to cut the Knight Monsters' lead to 1. In the end, Devon Paliani took control. After he scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season to make it 5-3, he added on another goal with an empty net to give the Knight Monsters a 6-3 win.
With the win, Tahoe improved to 7-1 in specialty theme night jerseys. Jordan Papirny played stellar in net, stopping 31 of 34 Utah shots, and earning third star of the game honors.
The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, January 10, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the final night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Stack 8-Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Rush in Rapid City on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Stonewalls Indy, Rush Win Second Straight - Rapid City Rush
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights
- Knight Monsters Forward Sloan Stanick Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team
- Knight Monsters Sign Defenseman Craig McCabe