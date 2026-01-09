Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their first home game of the year 2026 and start a three-in-three against Central Division opponent Indy. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Blake Bennett and Ryan Chyzowski scored twice as the Rapid City Rush used a four-goal third period to run past the Idaho Steelheads, 6-3 at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday. Both of Bennett's goals came in the third period, as did Ryan Chyzowski's two strikes, including the game-winning goal with 5:35 remaining. Chyzowski now leads the Rush with 14 goals. The first 53 minutes of the game were back-and-forth. The score was tied 1-1, 2-2, and 3-3, until the Rush broke it open late in the third period.

BENNY STANDS ALONE

Blake Bennett scored his 70th and 71st career goals on Saturday, passing Logan Nelson for the most all-time in the Rush's ECHL era. Bennett is fourth in Rapid City's 18-year franchise history in goal scoring, behind Scott Wray, Jesse Schultz, and Konrad Reeder.

CHYZ TAKES THE LEAD

Ryan Chyzowski buried three times in Boise, bringing his total to 14 goals on the season which surpasses Ryan Wagner for the team lead. That is just two goals behind the ECHL leaders. Chyzowski finishes with five goals in five games at Idaho Central Arena.

POWER PLAY HUMMING

Brady Keeper and Quinn Olson scored a pair of power play goals for Rapid City on Saturday. The Rush's man advantage put together their best week of the season with a 3-for-12 performance over the three games.

DID YOU KNOW GORDIE HOWE ONLY HAD TWO CAREER GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICKS?

In his third ECHL game, Brady Keeper recorded his first Gordie Howe Hat Trick: a goal, an assist, and a fight. Keeper fought Nicholas Canade in the first period, scored a power play goal in the same period, then assisted on Ryan Chyzowski's breakaway strike in the third.

HOLY MOLY, WHAT A GOALIE

Connor Murphy was sterling in net in both games at Idaho. Murphy made 37 saves on Friday and 45 more on Saturday, playing to a .943 save percentage in the series.

EVEN STEVEN

Through 30 games this season, the Rush have stayed within two games of .500, and has sat at equilibrium eight separate times, including right now.

IT GOT CHIPPY

Both games against Idaho featured a period with double-digit penalties assessed. There were 11 penalties dished out in an end-of-period scuffle on Friday, and ten more penalties in the first period on Saturday. Each of those penalty-laden periods included two fighting majors.

FINALLY, SOMEONE NEW

We're done with playing Idaho or Tahoe every other week, and it's time for an interdivision matchup with the Indy Fuel out of the Central. Indy is in town for the first time since May 23, 2021. The Rush took three points in Fishers, Ind. back in November.

REUNIONS

Rush forward Connor Joyce and Indy defenseman Mike Van Unen will face their former teams this week. Rapid City acquired Joyce on December 11th, and dealt Van Unen to the Fuel five days later. Both men have since recorded their first professional goals.

The Rapid City Rush are back in town for three can't-miss nights of hockey on January 9th, 10th, and 11th against the Indy Fuel. Catch Nugget's Birthday, First Responders Night, and Sensory Friendly Night at The Monument Ice Arena. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







