Mavericks Stack 8-Game Win Streak
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tulsa took a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the first period, but Kansas City answered late in the second when Marcus Crawford scored a power-play goal at 19:35, assisted by David Cotton, to tie the game 1-1.
The Mavericks pulled ahead in the third period with goals from David Cotton at 3:57 (assisted by Jake McLaughlin and D. Burgin) and Zach Uens at 8:11 (assisted by Crawford and Nolan Sullivan). Tulsa scored at 19:05 to make it a one-goal game, but Kansas City held on for the win.
Kansas City outshot Tulsa 36-12 and finished 1-for-6 on the power play. Goaltender Logan Terness earned the win with 10 saves on 12 shots. Rookie Logan Terness is on a 5-game win streak. The game's three stars were Marcus Crawford, David Cotton, and Zach Uens.
The Mavericks are back at home tomorrow, Saturday, January 9th, for the First Responders Theme Night, as they attempt to extend an 8-game win streak.
