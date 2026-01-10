10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at the Huntington Center 2-1 to the Iowa Heartlanders, bringing the team's 10-game winning streak to an end. Denis Smirnov recorded Toledo's only goal, with assists from Tanner Kelly and Nick Andrews.
How it Happened:
Smirnov scored his goal at the 5:14 mark of the first period, making sure that Toledo was out to an early lead. Iowa took a holding penalty 25 seconds later, putting Toledo on their first power play of the day, which they were unable to convert on.
The rest of the first period played on smoothly, as Toledo held their 1-0 lead and outshot Iowa 15-3 in the period.
Toledo took a tripping call 1:40 into the third period, giving Iowa a chance at the power play. Jaxon Nelson scored 45 seconds into the power play to knot the game at one goal each.
An Iowa shot found the back of the net, but the goal was waived off after review. Toledo went to the box for a cross-check at the 10:59 mark of the second period, killing off their second penalty of the night.
Jordan Ernst and Thomas Stewart started a scrum after a shot with 2:34 left in the second period, resulting in coincidental minor penalties for roughing and 4-on-4 hockey. Just as the roughing minors expired, Brandon Hawkins took a tripping penalty with 13 seconds to go in the second period. Iowa got a couple of shots on goal before the period expired, bringing their second period total to seven, still being outshot by Toledo 22-10 in the game while being tied at one.
Iowa took a penalty 2:25 into the third penalty for goaltender interference after a heavy collision near Toledo's net. Iowa took the lead with a goal from Keltie Jeri-Leon with 11 minutes to go in the third after some sustained pressure from the Heartlanders.
The Walleye played with an extra attacker for the last 1:30 of regulation but were unable to score. The score held as Toledo fell 2-1, outshooting Iowa 30-20. The power play was 0-for-2, also killing 2 of 3 penalties on the night.
Local 245 Three Stars:
1 - F Keltie Jeri-Leon, IA (GWG)
2 - G William Rousseau, IA (29 SV, .967 SV%)
3 - F Denis Smirnov, TOL (1 G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will look to bounce back from tonight's loss with a matchup tomorrow against Fort Wayne at the Huntington Center. Toledo has taken both games from Fort Wayne at home this season, looking to make it a perfect 3-0 and add to their success on Saturdays. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is set for 7:15 PM.
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa
- Mikesch Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Staff
- McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December
- Walleye Weekly No. 11: January 5, 2026