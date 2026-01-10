10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game at the Huntington Center 2-1 to the Iowa Heartlanders, bringing the team's 10-game winning streak to an end. Denis Smirnov recorded Toledo's only goal, with assists from Tanner Kelly and Nick Andrews.

How it Happened:

Smirnov scored his goal at the 5:14 mark of the first period, making sure that Toledo was out to an early lead. Iowa took a holding penalty 25 seconds later, putting Toledo on their first power play of the day, which they were unable to convert on.

The rest of the first period played on smoothly, as Toledo held their 1-0 lead and outshot Iowa 15-3 in the period.

Toledo took a tripping call 1:40 into the third period, giving Iowa a chance at the power play. Jaxon Nelson scored 45 seconds into the power play to knot the game at one goal each.

An Iowa shot found the back of the net, but the goal was waived off after review. Toledo went to the box for a cross-check at the 10:59 mark of the second period, killing off their second penalty of the night.

Jordan Ernst and Thomas Stewart started a scrum after a shot with 2:34 left in the second period, resulting in coincidental minor penalties for roughing and 4-on-4 hockey. Just as the roughing minors expired, Brandon Hawkins took a tripping penalty with 13 seconds to go in the second period. Iowa got a couple of shots on goal before the period expired, bringing their second period total to seven, still being outshot by Toledo 22-10 in the game while being tied at one.

Iowa took a penalty 2:25 into the third penalty for goaltender interference after a heavy collision near Toledo's net. Iowa took the lead with a goal from Keltie Jeri-Leon with 11 minutes to go in the third after some sustained pressure from the Heartlanders.

The Walleye played with an extra attacker for the last 1:30 of regulation but were unable to score. The score held as Toledo fell 2-1, outshooting Iowa 30-20. The power play was 0-for-2, also killing 2 of 3 penalties on the night.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Keltie Jeri-Leon, IA (GWG)

2 - G William Rousseau, IA (29 SV, .967 SV%)

3 - F Denis Smirnov, TOL (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to bounce back from tonight's loss with a matchup tomorrow against Fort Wayne at the Huntington Center. Toledo has taken both games from Fort Wayne at home this season, looking to make it a perfect 3-0 and add to their success on Saturdays. Puck drop for tomorrow's contest is set for 7:15 PM.







