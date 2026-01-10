McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-12-4-0, 36 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (13-10-4-1, 31 PTS) in overtime, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Friday, January 9th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (6-8-3-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 42 saves on 46 shots faced while Mariners' netminder Luke Cavallin (11-5-2-0) earned the overtime win, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced.
The Royals scored three goals in the first period for a 3-1 lead after the opening frame. Carson Golder (13) broke the ice 1:27 into play before Jacob Perreault (7) evened the score for Maine at 7:31. Artem Kulakov (2) at 8:30 and Cam Cook (5) at 15:06 extended Reading's lead to two, 3-1. McCarthy earned the assist on Cook's goal for a point in his first game since retiring from hockey following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
After a scoreless second period, Maine surmounted a three-goal comeback with a two-goal third period from Antonio Venuto (6) at 8:23 and Robert Cronin (8) at 14:17 to force overtime, which Brooklyn Kalmikov ended 1:38 into the extra session to complete the Mariners' come-from-behind win.
With the overtime loss, the Royals dropped their first home game in eight contests and extended their home point streak to eight games (7-0-1). The Royals have a point in seven of their last nine games (5-2-2-0), nine of their last 12 (7-3-2-0) and 20 of their 32 games this season (16-12-4-0).
The Royals continue a three-game home series with Maine on Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home series concludes on Sunday, January 11th at 3:00 p.m.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets
-
