Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Tyler Hascall and Brendan Schreider have been selected as the referees and Michael Miggans and Jake Paugh have been chosen to be the linespeople for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, on Monday, January 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

"Congratulations to Tyler, Brendan, Michael and Jake on their selection for the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Operations Casey Terreri. "These four officials have worked diligently to develop as professional hockey officials and are deserving of this recognition. Each of them displays the leadership and attitude that we want our officials to bring to the arena each and every night.

"This November, the ECHL Officiating Staff collected donations for the Children's Medical Center in Plano," Terreri continued. "The four officials will be presenting this donation in person during All-Star Weekend in Allen."

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Hascall is in fifth season as an ECHL referee, and has been selected to work each of the previous two Kelly Cup Finals. He began his officiating career with the USA Hockey Officials Development Program, working in the NA3HL and USHL prior to joining the ECHL. While in the USHL, he worked two Clark Cup Finals. Last season, he was a recipient of a Bellevue University scholarship, where he is currently pursuing his Bachelor's Degree.

Schreider in his fourth season as an ECHL referee. Born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, he came through the Central Canada Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League, and has worked the 2021 Capital City Challenge, 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, the 2025 World Jr. A Challenge in addition to the Conference Finals in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals. He resides in Ottawa with his wife, Hailey, and beagle, Gus, while working as a Branch Manager in the equipment rental industry.

Miggans was born in Fort Worth, and currently resides in Hurst, Texas. He started officiating after playing college hockey and graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington. Miggans advanced through the officiating ranks after attending USA Hockey's Rocky Mountain District Advanced Officials Experience, where he was identified and recruited by USA Hockey's Officiating Development Program. He made the jump to professional hockey, working the past seven seasons in the ECHL and AHL. Miggans had the opportunity to officiate the 2021 Five Nations Tournament, was the recipient of the USA Hockey's 2020 Ben Allison Award, was named Honig's/ECHL Official of the Month November 2019 and was the 1999 Texas State Fair 'Kids Fish' Champion. Miggans now enjoys spending time giving back to the hockey community as a part of the NAHL officiating coaching staff and volunteering at the grassroots level.

Paugh began his officiating career in 2008, working until 2014 when he joined the United States Marine Corps. After serving for four years in the infantry in Cape Pendleton, California, he resumed officiating in 2018. In 2019, Paugh began working junior hockey in the Officiating Development Program, and was selected to work the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup Finals in 2022. He was hired by both the ECHL and American Hockey League in 2023, and last season, earned an assignment to the Conference Finals round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. In February, he will work the U17 Five Nations Tournament in Plymouth, Michigan.

There are 38 former ECHL officials who are scheduled to work as part of the NHL officiating team in 2025-26 with referees Benjamin Betker, Jake Brenk, Riley Brace, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Mitch Dunning, Trevor Hanson, Beau Halkidis, Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert, T.J. Luxmore, Peter MacDougall, Morgan MacPhee, Michael Markovic, Liam Maaskant, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Carter Sandlak, Graham Skilliter and Furman South and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier, Brandon Gawryletz, Brandon Grillo, Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis, Kilian McNamara, Bevin Mills, CJ Murray, Shawn Oliver, Ben O'Quinn and Bryan Pancich. Charron, Jean Hebert, McCauley, Rooney and Knorr were selected to work the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Forty-eight of the 83 referees working in the American Hockey League, came from the ECHL, while 85 of the 154 linespeople in the AHL have worked games in the ECHL.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







