Steelheads Stumble in 5-3 Defeat to Gargoyles

Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-10-3-0) fell to the Greensboro Gargoyles (8-16-5-1) 5-3 Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The two teams will be back in action to finish the three-game set on Saturday with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST from Boise.

A Greensboro power play ignited the first goal of the contest as Deni Goure tipped a point shot from Logan Nelson which rocketed past Idaho netminder Ben Kraws at 12:07 of the first.

After carrying a 1-0 lead the second period, the Gargoyles extended their advantage early in the frame as Tyler Weiss banked a puck off Ryan Richardson in the slot just 29 seconds into the stanza. Shortly after, Idaho returned the favor on the power play as Ty Pelton-Byce fed Francesco Arcuri in front of the net for a redirect goal to bring Idaho back within one at 3:44 of the period.

Just 26 seconds later Chris Dodero found Jordan Steinmetz in the slot who dropped to a knee and ripped a one-timer past Nikita Quapp to even the score. The two goals tied the shortest span between Steelheads' goals this season.

The Idaho momentum was short-lived however as Gargoyles captain Logan Nelson beat Ben Kraws short side for a shorthanded goal that gave the lead back to Greensboro at the 5:43 mark of the second period. The Gargoyles restored their two-goal lead with 7:31 remaining in the second period as Anthony Rinaldi converted a rebound shot from Brandon Montgomery on a 2-on-1 bid.

In the third period Idaho got back within one after Grant Silianoff scored a backdoor tally off a feed from Steinmetz to reduce the deficit at the 11:56 mark of the frame. Later on, despite a 6-on-4 advantage for the Steelheads in the final minute, Richardson netted a shorthanded empty net goal with 37 seconds remaining in the frame to seal a 5-3 Gargoyles win.

Idaho's Ben Kraws made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss. Greensboro's Nikita Quapp turned aside 26 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

Tyler Weiss (GSO, 0-3-3, +1, 2 shots)

Jordan Steinmetz (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 2 shots)

Logan Nelson (GSO, 1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.