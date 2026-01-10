Steelheads Stumble in 5-3 Defeat to Gargoyles
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-10-3-0) fell to the Greensboro Gargoyles (8-16-5-1) 5-3 Friday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The two teams will be back in action to finish the three-game set on Saturday with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST from Boise.
A Greensboro power play ignited the first goal of the contest as Deni Goure tipped a point shot from Logan Nelson which rocketed past Idaho netminder Ben Kraws at 12:07 of the first.
After carrying a 1-0 lead the second period, the Gargoyles extended their advantage early in the frame as Tyler Weiss banked a puck off Ryan Richardson in the slot just 29 seconds into the stanza. Shortly after, Idaho returned the favor on the power play as Ty Pelton-Byce fed Francesco Arcuri in front of the net for a redirect goal to bring Idaho back within one at 3:44 of the period.
Just 26 seconds later Chris Dodero found Jordan Steinmetz in the slot who dropped to a knee and ripped a one-timer past Nikita Quapp to even the score. The two goals tied the shortest span between Steelheads' goals this season.
The Idaho momentum was short-lived however as Gargoyles captain Logan Nelson beat Ben Kraws short side for a shorthanded goal that gave the lead back to Greensboro at the 5:43 mark of the second period. The Gargoyles restored their two-goal lead with 7:31 remaining in the second period as Anthony Rinaldi converted a rebound shot from Brandon Montgomery on a 2-on-1 bid.
In the third period Idaho got back within one after Grant Silianoff scored a backdoor tally off a feed from Steinmetz to reduce the deficit at the 11:56 mark of the frame. Later on, despite a 6-on-4 advantage for the Steelheads in the final minute, Richardson netted a shorthanded empty net goal with 37 seconds remaining in the frame to seal a 5-3 Gargoyles win.
Idaho's Ben Kraws made 37 saves on 41 shots in the loss. Greensboro's Nikita Quapp turned aside 26 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
Tyler Weiss (GSO, 0-3-3, +1, 2 shots)
Jordan Steinmetz (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 2 shots)
Logan Nelson (GSO, 1-1-2, +1, 2 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- Gargoyles Gone Fishing in 5-3 Win at Idaho - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Steelheads Stumble in 5-3 Defeat to Gargoyles - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Blank Thunder on Margaritaville Night - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Rally the Troops for 6-3 Win on Opening Night of Military Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Stack 8-Game Win Streak - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 10th - Game 33/72 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Rush in Rapid City on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Murphy Stonewalls Indy, Rush Win Second Straight - Rapid City Rush
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.