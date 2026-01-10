Komets Outlast Cyclones
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets returned to the Coliseum to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones.
In the first period, Anthony Petruzzelli netted the only goal, scoring at 9:13 with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and defenseman Reece Harsch.
Newly acquired forward Lynden McCallum scored the fastest goal of the season as he lit the lamp just eleven seconds into the second period. The Komets added to their lead with a power play goal from Kirill Tyutyayev with assists going to McCallum and Matt Miller at 10:19. The Cyclones got on the board with a deflected shot sneaking past Komet goaltender Nathan Day at 14:42 to make it a 3-1 game after forty minutes.
In a wild third period, Tyutyayev scored just forty-one second into the stanza for his second tally of the night with assists from Dru Krebs and Matt Brown. At 5:57, Brown scored his seventh of the season unassisted to make it a 5-1 game. Halfway through the period, the Cyclones found new life with scores at 9:22 and 10:44 to cut the lead to two. Matt Berry tucked in his first goal as a Komets past goaltender Tommy Scarfone on a power-play at 15:24 to make it a 6-3 game, however, the Cyclones did not go away as Zack Trott scored for the second time at 16:44. After the score, Cincinnati pulled Scarfone for the extra skater that resulted in Austin Magera scoring into the empty net to make the final score 7-4. Matt Brown finished with four points (1g, 3a) as Nathan Day made 18 saves for the win. The Komets outshot Cincinnati 41-22.
