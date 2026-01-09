Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend

Published on January 9, 2026

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced three Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions today:

Goaltender Isaiah Saville has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the AHL's Ontario Reign

Forward Keaton Mastrodonato has been recalled by the AHL's Ontario Reign

Defenseman Lordanthony Grissom returns to the Swamp Rabbits via a claim off of waivers

Saville comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after anchoring the net for the Reign over the last month and a half. The 6'1", 200-pound net-minder went 3-0-1-0 in his last four starts, and leaves the Reign with an overall 6-1-1-0 record, a pair of shutouts, a 1.91 GAA, and .916 SV% in eight appearances. He holds a 3-2-0-0 record in five games with the Swamp Rabbits, along with a 2.59 GAA and .925 SV%. Saville won three straight starts from October 31st vs Orlando to November 8th against Orlando, allowing two goals or less in all three wins. He made his season debut for the Reign on October 19th, against the Colorado Eagles, and stopped all three shots he saw in 7:54 of action. He was credited with the win.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Saville, 25, enters his fourth professional season after being on contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last three seasons. In his AHL career, Saville is 23-19-2 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and a.904 SV% in 48 contests between the Reign and Henderson Silver Knights. He received an NHL call-up during the 2023-24 campaign, but did not play with the Golden Knights. Prior to turning professional, Saville played three collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning 2021 NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star honors while racking up 38 wins and six shutouts in his career over 82 games. He also collected USHL Goaltender of the Year recognition in 2019 with the Tri-City Storm in addition to the Dave Peterson Award for USA Hockey Junior Goaltender of the Year, and the season prior was named Midwest Goaltender of the Year with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians.

Mastrodonato returns to the Reign for his second call-up on the season, looking to factor in his first AHL action this campaign. The 6'1", 205-pound forward once again departs as the team's leading scorer with 18 points (8g-10ast) in 26 games. Mastrodonato started the New Year off with fireworks, earning the 20th "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in Swamp Rabbits/Road Warriors history against Atlanta on January 2nd.

Hailing from Powell River, British Columbia, Mastrodonato, 25, is credited with 161 professional games between the AHL with the Eagles and Texas Stars, and ECHL with the Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads, earning 55 goals, 58 assists, and 113 points. Before elevating to the professional ranks, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g-51ast) in 123 games. As a Golden Griffin, Mastrodonato was a three-time AHA All-Conference Team Selection (2023 3rd Team, 2022 2nd Team, 2021 1st Team-West Pod) and helped lead the team to the 2023 AHA Championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, both firsts in a decade.

Grissom returns to the Swamp Rabbits for his second stint with the organization. The 6'4", 230-pound blueliner has skated in 22 games this season with the Iowa Heartlanders, gathering a trio of assists. Grissom last played with the Swamp Rabbits bridging the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, earning four goals and 12 points in 59 games. He is reunited with Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello, who coached Grissom as a rookie with the Allen Americans in the 2022-23 season.

From Detroit, Michigan, Grissom, is in the midst of his fourth professional season, with nearly all of it coming in the ECHL ranks. Since helping the Peoria Rivermen win the 2022 SPHL Championship, Grissom has skated in 141 ECHL contests with the Allen Americans, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Norfolk Admirals, Jacksonville Icemen, and Iowa Heartlanders, compiling seven goals and 21 points. Before turning professional, he skated five seasons, including two as the captain, with NCAA-III Aurora University, and preceded his collegiate career with three NAHL campaigns with the Janesville Jets and Keystone Ice Miners.







