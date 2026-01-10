Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena
Published on January 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators returned for an action-filled Friday evening at Gas South Arena, falling to the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-2. The Glads took on the Ghost Pirates for the third game of 2026. Atlanta had been high-flying with a 5-game winning streak, winning their first two games of the new calendar year. The Gladiators had turned Gas South into a fortress, only losing 2 games and winning 12 prior to today's loss.
The Ghost Pirates started the game very fast and with purpose, scoring their first goal within the first twenty-five seconds of the period from Will Riedell. The first period was very dominant offensively by the Ghost Pirates shooting 14 shots on goal compared to the Gladiators 7. As the period progressed, the Ghost Pirates took advantage of Atlanta's slow start, scoring 2 more goals; the first by Nicholas Zabaneh and another by Colton Huard. After a very dominant first 7 minutes by the Ghost Pirates Atlanta would tighten up defensively.
The second period was a very different story for both sides. After the first period the Gladiators came out and started to dominate offensively, getting 12 shots on target. The first goal from the Gladiators came from Cody Sylvester midway through the period to make it a 3-1 game. After sustained presence in front of the Ghost Pirates net and on a power play, the Gladiators scored to make their way back into the game. This momentum carried late into the second period as the Gladiators scored their second goal right at the buzzer as with less than 5 seconds Andrew Jarvis cleverly drew the goaltender and two other Ghost Pirate players out of position with a fake shot and laid it perfectly backdoor with an open goal to Cody Sylvester for his second goal of the night to make it 3-2.
Momentum was on the side of the Gladiators as the third period began, the comeback was on late in Duluth. Both goaltenders showed their value to their squads in this game, as Ethan Haider had 2 acrobatic saves with his skates to try and keep the Gladiators in the game. The Glad had less shots but they were very dangerous in front of goal as it forced the Ghost Pirates Goaltender to make important saves. These late heroics would not help the Gladiators as a score from off a faceoff win from Josh Davies would make the game 4-2 and the comeback very difficult for the Gladiators. Ryan Sullivan would end the chances of a Gladiators comeback with a goal with 4:28 to go, ending the Gladiators 5 game win streak and handing them their first loss of the new year. The Gladiators play the Ghost Pirates again tomorrow, January 10th in Savannah. They will be back in Atlanta on Sunday, January 18th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
###
Images from this story
|
Atlanta Gladiators' Carson Denomie on game night
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2026
- McCarthy Records Point in Return to Reading, Royals Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Mariners, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Oilers Edged by Mavericks in One-Goal Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Drop Friday Night Contest Against The Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- IceCats' Weekend Opens with 4-1 Loss to Florida - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Outlast Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- 10-Game Win Streak Comes to an End as Walleye Fall 2-1 to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Rally Back to Top Lions, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Put up Strong Fight But Drop Opening Match - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kalmikov's Overtime Winner Caps Comeback in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Roll Past Adirondack for Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Ghost Pirates Extend Win Streak to Four with 5-2 Road Win in Atlanta - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Win Streak Ends in 6-1 Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- David Gagnon Recalled to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McKay Signs PTO with Rockford IceHogs - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting vs Tahoe this Season - January 9, 2026 - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Add SPHL Defenseman Brendan Dowler - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Officials Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Add Ryan Kuzmich, Doug Scott from SPHL - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Engage in Flurry of Transactions Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Sign Former Royal, Collegeville, PA Native Chris McCarthy to SPC - Reading Royals
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Defenseman Derek Daschke - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: January 9, 2026 vs. Indy Fuel - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Margaritaville Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Three-Game Road Swing against Railers - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Ghost Pirates Defeat Gladiators, 5-2, at Gas South Arena
- Gladiators Weekly: Home & Home with the Ghost Pirates
- Matt Ginn Earns Coaching Role for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Gladiators Sign Forward Derek Gentile
- Semptimphelter & O'Brien Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic Roster