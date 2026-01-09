Cameron Whitehead Reassigned to Henderson Silver Knights

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goaltender Cameron Whitehead has been reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Whitehead has been stellar for the Knight Monsters in his time in Tahoe. In 17 appearances, Whitehead has posted a 9-6-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

The Vegas Golden Knights contracted goaltender has already appeared in five contests with the Silver Knights this season, going 3-2-0 with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Reno Ice Raiders goaltender Justis Gyori will serve as the backup goaltender in tonight's contest against the Utah Grizzlies.

Reno Ice Raiders goaltender Justis Gyori will serve as the backup goaltender in tonight's contest against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center.







