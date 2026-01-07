Knight Monsters Forward Sloan Stanick Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Sloan Stanick has been named to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC.
Stanick currently leads the Knight Monsters with 34 points in 29 games this season. Stanick is also tied for the team lead in goals with 15 and tied for the team lead in assists with 19.
Stanick is currently recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League. In 99 career games with the Knight Monsters, Stanick has recorded 113 points.
The 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Visit Allen, Texas, and Allen CDC, will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, January 9, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies for the first night of Military Appreciation Weekend at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
