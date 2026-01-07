Rush to Honor Ben Franklin Award Winners at First Responders Night

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday that the team will honor members of the Rapid City Fire Department who received the Ben Franklin Award for Valor.

Firefighters Kyle Steen, Nick Jasnoch, and Morgan Helton- along with Fire Chief Jason Culberson- were honored in August 2025 by the International Association of Fire Chiefs at the Fire-Rescue International Conference in Orlando.

On April 9, 2024, R.C.F.D. responded to a fatal scene of a high-speed vehicle wreck into an apartment building on Philadelphia Street, close to The Monument. The firefighters recognized a potentially explosive gas leak inside the building and evacuated 50 residents to safety, while also successfully extricating the surviving passenger from the car without protective gear or breathing apparatuses.

The Rush will honor Steen, Jasnoch, and Helton during a ceremony on the ice at the start of the first intermission on Saturday, January 10th. That game is the team's annual First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing. All first responders can receive discounted $17 tickets to the game. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

