Brent Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the ECHL, are excited to announce that defenseman Brent Johnson has been named as an ECHL All-Star for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas. The game will be played on Monday, January 19th at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Johnson, 22, is enjoying a fantastic start to his first full season as a pro. Brent has collected four goals, 16 assists, and 20 points in 30 games, which has helped push the Nailers to the top of the ECHL Standings. His 16 assists and 20 points both rank second among ECHL rookie defensemen. Johnson is one of just three Wheeling players to have played in all 30 games thus far this season, and he has also appeared in one AHL contest with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In addition to his success at even strength, Brent has been one of the team's most reliable players on the power play, as his eight power play points rank tied for fourth in the league among rookie blueliners.

The St. Louis, Missouri native got his first taste of professional hockey in the spring, when he played in three regular season games and one postseason contest with Wheeling, in addition to one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, Johnson played four years of college hockey - two at The University of North Dakota and two at The Ohio State University. Brent also played in the Dallas Stars Elite Program, which is based out of Irving, Texas - 29 miles from Allen. Additionally, Johnson was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

There is one former Nailer who will also be going to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, as Brooklyn Kalmikov (2022-23) will represent the Maine Mariners.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

This year's Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the event to choose the two teams.

2026 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets

TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators

Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush

Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen

Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers

Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones

Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye

Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals

Forwards

Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers

Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads

Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles

Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel

Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder

Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)

Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings

Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals

Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades

Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters







