Brent Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, in conjunction with the ECHL, are excited to announce that defenseman Brent Johnson has been named as an ECHL All-Star for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas. The game will be played on Monday, January 19th at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Johnson, 22, is enjoying a fantastic start to his first full season as a pro. Brent has collected four goals, 16 assists, and 20 points in 30 games, which has helped push the Nailers to the top of the ECHL Standings. His 16 assists and 20 points both rank second among ECHL rookie defensemen. Johnson is one of just three Wheeling players to have played in all 30 games thus far this season, and he has also appeared in one AHL contest with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In addition to his success at even strength, Brent has been one of the team's most reliable players on the power play, as his eight power play points rank tied for fourth in the league among rookie blueliners.
The St. Louis, Missouri native got his first taste of professional hockey in the spring, when he played in three regular season games and one postseason contest with Wheeling, in addition to one game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, Johnson played four years of college hockey - two at The University of North Dakota and two at The Ohio State University. Brent also played in the Dallas Stars Elite Program, which is based out of Irving, Texas - 29 miles from Allen. Additionally, Johnson was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
There is one former Nailer who will also be going to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, as Brooklyn Kalmikov (2022-23) will represent the Maine Mariners.
The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
This year's Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the event to choose the two teams.
2026 ECHL All-Stars
Goaltenders
Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets
TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators
Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush
Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers
Defensemen
Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder
Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks
Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen
Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers
Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones
Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions
Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye
Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals
Forwards
Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers
Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies
Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads
Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison
Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners
Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears
Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays
Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles
Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel
Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder
Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)
Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings
Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals
Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades
Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)
Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2026
- Charles Martin Selected for the ECHL All-Star Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Massimo Rizzo Selected to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Spencer Kersten Selected to Participate in 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Aidan Fulp Named as an All-Star for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Jacksonville Icemen
- Samuel Jonsson Named Goaltender for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ben Zloty Selected for 2026 ECHL AllStar Classic in Allen, TX - Norfolk Admirals
- Marcus Crawford Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Defenseman Jake Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Kyle Jackson Named to All-Star Team - Bloomington Bison
- Forward Kyler Kupka Named to ECHL All-Star Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brendan Hoffmann Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Easton Armstrong Selected to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Tulsa Oilers
- Brannon McManus Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Henrik Tikkanen Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Arsenii Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Zach Okabe Named 2026 ECHL All-Star - Kalamazoo Wings
- Anthony Romano Selected for 2026 All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Kalmikov Named ECHL All-Star for Second Straight Year - Maine Mariners
- Cesana Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Semptimphelter & O'Brien Named to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL All-Stars Announced for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Danny Dzhaniyev Named to All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Brent Johnson Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- McCourt Named to 2026 ECHL Western Conference All-Star Team - Toledo Walleye
- Knight Monsters Sign Defenseman Craig McCabe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ethan Leyh Loaned to Chicago - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Harrison Meneghin Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears by the Tampa Bay Lightning - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Rush to Honor Ben Franklin Award Winners at First Responders Night - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Thunder, 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.