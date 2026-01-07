Henrik Tikkanen Named to 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that goaltender Henrik Tikkanen has been selected to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.
Tikkanen, 25, is in his fourth season as a professional in North America, splitting time between the Railers and the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. In eight games for the Railers this season, he has a 2.03 goals against average to go with a .929 save percentage and a 5-2-1 record.
Tikkanen tied Mitch Gillam for most shutouts in franchise history this season at six on November 18th against the Maine Mariners in a 4-0 victory. Tikkanen (36) is eight wins behind Gillam (44) for the all-time team lead in wins. He has also appeared in 57 career games with Bridgeport where he is 19-27-7 with two shutouts, a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892. Tikkanen is currently with the Islanders in the American Hockey League.
