Arsenii Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been named a 2026 ECHL All-Star.

Sergeev, 22, has impressed in his rookie season with six wins, a 2.94 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage with Rapid City. He leads all Rush goaltenders in GAA and save percentage.

A seventh-round draft pick of Calgary in 2021, Sergeev earned a call-up to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on December 13th and has been there since, making four AHL starts, including a 52-save victory in his first game.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the game to choose the two teams.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the game to choose the two teams.

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.







