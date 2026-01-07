Arsenii Sergeev Named ECHL All-Star
Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been named a 2026 ECHL All-Star.
Sergeev, 22, has impressed in his rookie season with six wins, a 2.94 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage with Rapid City. He leads all Rush goaltenders in GAA and save percentage.
A seventh-round draft pick of Calgary in 2021, Sergeev earned a call-up to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on December 13th and has been there since, making four AHL starts, including a 52-save victory in his first game.
The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist of players from the Allen Americans being combined with ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the game to choose the two teams.
The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.
The Rapid City Rush are back in town for three can't-miss nights of hockey on January 9th, 10th, and 11th against the Indy Fuel. Catch Nugget's Birthday, First Responders Night, and Sensory Friendly Night at The Monument Ice Arena. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
