Mariners Acquire Venuto from Kalamazoo

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Wednesday that they have acquired forward Antonio Venuto from the Kalamazoo Wings, completing a previous future considerations trade.

A 25-year-old forward from Whitmore Lake, MI, Venuto is in his first full season as a professional, joining the Wings upon finishing as Merrimack College last spring. In 22 games for the K-Wings, he's posted 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) and was loaned to the American Hockey League to play one game for the Cleveland Monsters.

Venuto also spent four seasons at Ferris State University, where he was a teammate with Mitch Deelstra for three seasons. Venuto was the Bulldogs leading scorer in his final season with the program, posting 26 points in 36 games in 2023-24.

The trade completes the October 2nd, 2025 move that sent the rights to forward Colin Bilek from Maine to Kalamazoo.

