Gargoyles Forward Ethan Leyh Named to ECHL All-Star Team

Published on January 7, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles are pleased to announce that forward Ethan Leyh has been named as an ECHL All-Star for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC, to be hosted by the Allen Americans on Monday, Jan. 19 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The full All-Star roster was announced by the ECHL today.

Leyh earns the All-Star bid having posted 21 points (7G, 14A) in 27 games played with the Gargoyles this season. Leyh is under an ECHL contract this season with the Gargoyles, but has received two call ups to the AHL Chicago Wolves, making his AHL debut on December 20. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-0, 190-pound forward played three seasons with Bentley University in the NCAA, leading as the team's Captain in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

There have been 75 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 59 since 2002.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will consist players from the Allen Americans being combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

The ECHL All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

2026 ECHL All-Stars

Goaltenders

Samuel Jonsson, Fort Wayne Komets

TJ Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators

Arsenii Sergeev, Rapid City Rush

Henrik Tikkanen, Worcester Railers

Defensemen

Noah Beck, Wichita Thunder

Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks

Aidan Fulp, Jacksonville Icemen

Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers

Jake Johnson, Cincinnati Cyclones

Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

Riley McCourt, Toledo Walleye

Ben Zloty, Norfolk Admirals

Forwards

Easton Armstrong, Tulsa Oilers

Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies

Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads

Kyle Jackson, Bloomington Bison

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Maine Mariners

Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

Ethan Leyh, Greensboro Gargoyles

Kevin Lombardi, Indy Fuel

Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder

Jack O'Brien, Atlanta Gladiators (NOTE: was traded to Atlanta by Iowa after roster was determined)

Zach Okabe, Kalamazoo Wings

Massimo Rizzo, Reading Royals

Anthony Romano, Florida Everblades

Carter Savoie, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NOTE: signed in Europe after roster was determined)

Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







